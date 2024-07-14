Closing soon: final call for 40th annual Quality Business Awards nominations

The Tamworth Business Chamber is urging customers to throw their support behind their favourite businesses with less than a week remaining before nominations close for the 2024 Quality Business Awards.
In 2024 the wards celebrate 40 years of acknowledging excellence in local business.
Nominations will close Friday, July 19.
Organisers already have a team of more than 50 independent customer service judges ready to take to the streets and start "mystery shopping" this year's entries.
Launched last month, the awards cover a wide-range of industries from hospitality and retail, to education, animal services, health, professional services, hair and beauty, employment, manufacturing and construction, trades, tourism, sport and entertainment.
Finalists for all 27 categories, including the eight aligned with the Business NSW New England NorthWest Business Awards, will be announced on Wednesday August 14, with the winners to be crowned at a gala dinner on Friday, September 6 at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Convention Centre.
"Along with the traditionally high number of nominations, this year we have seen some incredibly heartfelt tributes that reflect the important role business plays in our community," chamber operations manager, Kate Spradbrow said.
"If, by shining a light on nominations for local health providers, we can increase awareness and trust in those services and it encourages more people to act, that it is win for all.
"If a nomination into one of the employee categories helps to retain more talent in our region, that is another great outcome for the chamber and the business community."
For further information on the awards and to submit nominations, visit the Tamworth Business Chamber's website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.