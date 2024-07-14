The Northern Daily Leader
Closing soon: final call for 40th annual Quality Business Awards nominations

By Sam Newsam
July 15 2024 - 5:30am
She's My Travel Agent's Lou Brock, Tamworth Business Chamber board member Katherine Sherrie and president Matthew Sweeney, and Tamworth mayor Russell Webb at last month's launch for the 2024 Tamworth Quality Business Awards. Nominations close on July 19. Picture by Peter Hardin
The Tamworth Business Chamber is urging customers to throw their support behind their favourite businesses with less than a week remaining before nominations close for the 2024 Quality Business Awards.

