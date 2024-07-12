Bella Cruickshank: a spirited force

It's Leader senior sports reporter Mark Bode here with this week's footy newsletter.
And want a lineup of great local and national stories we have for you.
They include a ripping yarn on Blue Boars captain Bella Cruickshank, who also plays for the Wee Waa Panthers, in which she details her life in the Cotton Capital and her great drive.
Another compelling story centres on Werris Creek winger Tyren Cloake, who credits his late grandparents for helping turn him into the man he is today.
The Leader's rugby guru Samantha Newsam also has a great read on Tamworth Magpies favourite Blake Clout's pursuit of Country selection.
Meanwhile, Mark Bode has revealed how Dylan Harradine-Hall continues to make a round trip of 1600 kilometres to play for Wee Waa despite their winless season.
Another local article details how Rhiannan Adamson is thriving after swapping the netball court for the footy field.
Enjoy!
