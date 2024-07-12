The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News

Moylan hits the ground running on first day, with a cash splash for Walcha

By Emma Downey
July 12 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Northern Tablelands Brendan Moylan MP and Walcha Golf Club President Allan Green celebrating news of a $25,500 State Government grant to refurbish the clubs BBQ area. Picture supplied
Member for Northern Tablelands Brendan Moylan MP and Walcha Golf Club President Allan Green celebrating news of a $25,500 State Government grant to refurbish the clubs BBQ area. Picture supplied

New Member for Northern Tablelands Brendan Moylan has hit the ground running on his first day, Friday, July 12, announcing cash splashes for the community of Walcha.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.