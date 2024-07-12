Moylan hits the ground running on first day, with a cash splash for Walcha

New Member for Northern Tablelands Brendan Moylan has hit the ground running on his first day, Friday, July 12, announcing cash splashes for the community of Walcha.
Walcha Golf Club has received $25,500 to refurbish its barbecue area, while the ceiling on Walcha Showground's main pavilion will benefit from $25,120 for urgent repairs.
Both amounts have been provided by the State Government under Community Building Partnership grants.
Mr Moylan delivered the good news to Walcha Golf Club president Allan Green, who said the grant would be used to refurbish the existing barbecue area which was built many years ago.
"The club's 106 membership base will directly benefit from the upgrade, and it will enable a greater use of the facilities for social functions for the greater Walcha community," Mr Moylan said.
The 86-year-old clubhouse was refurbished in preparation for the World Sand Greens Championship earlier this year, and Mr Moylan said the new barbecua area would be the final "jewel in the crown".
Mr Green said small volunteer-run clubs, such as Walcha, could not survive without "these sorts of grants being available".
Meanwhile, the ceiling on Walcha Showground's main pavilion is getting a $25,120 lift to undertake urgent repairs.
"While the building is in good condition for its age, the internal ceiling is letting go of its original fastenings and it is timely to have the repairs done to prevent further deterioration," Mr Moylan said.
He said Walcha Show Society was supported by about 270 local residents on a voluntary basis.
Walcha Show president Daniel Kermode said the show society appreciated the financial support for the ceiling repairs, which would provide "a safer environment for all".
"The Walcha Show Society and the community users at large appreciate the efforts gone to by the NSW Government to secure funding to make the roof lining safe once again," Mr Kermode said.
"Inclusive and cohesive community participation in the facility will be able to safely continue as a result of this funding."
Mr Moylan said contractors, based in Uralla, were expected to start the works in the coming months.
