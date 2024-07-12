The Northern Daily Leader
Councillors need to 'converse' more with the community | Letters to the editor

By Letters
July 13 2024 - 6:30am
Daphney Mandel asks those nominating for the council election to "represent the people of your community and look after the problems they face". Picture from file
'Converse with your community'

Where were all these people standing for council, when we were fighting against the rate rise for the people of the wider community?

