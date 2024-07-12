Club-mates' success proves inspiring as academy takes biggest team away

Tamworth's Fit-For-It Taekwondo Academy has its biggest team hitting the mat in Sydney this weekend.
The club is taking seven members down to the KPNP NSW Taekwondo Open being held at the Penrith Valley Regional Sports Centre on Saturday, July 13.
Mirridhi Knox, Harrison Kollias and Saya Aneesh will all contest blue belt Kyorugi (sparring) divisions, and Katarina Koubwere, Damonjot Singh, Violet Davis and Charlie Davis yellow belt Kyorugi divisions.
Knox, Aneesh and Koubwere will also compete in the Poomsae (forms) divisions.
Last year Knox was the sole representative, the young gun bringing home a silver medal.
Building off a big 2023, already in 2024, she has a silver medal from the NSW State Taekwondo Championships and two golds and a silver from the Bundaberg Taekwondo Open.
Kollias has also been among the medals in the two competitions he has competed in so far this year, and is keen to add a gold to his silver and bronze.
Aneesh meanwhile has a gold medal from the Poomsae competition at the South Coast Taekwondo Open.
This weekend though will be her first sparring competition.
It will also mark a significant step in Koubwere, Singh, and the two Davis' taekwondo journeys, being their first-ever competition.
Fit-For-It instructor David Jackson credits the increased representation to Knox and Kollias, and their achievements.
"Mirridhi and Harrison's medal collection has helped to inspire more students to compete this year," he said.
With the bigger team, black belt Ben Lock will be helping him out as assistant coach for the competition.
The students will be using the experience gained from this weekend to help them prepare for the NSW State Selection Titles in August.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.