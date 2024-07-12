The Northern Daily Leader
Tuvaluan PM drops in to meet with fellow countrymen living locally

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
July 12 2024 - 2:00pm
Australian government Assistant Minister for Trade Tim Ayres, Prime Minister Hon. Feleti Teo, and Tamworth mayor Russell Webb show the delegation party around Tamworth's main sites, including the Golden Guitar. Picture by Peter Hardin
A delegation from Tuvalu has toured Tamworth's Thomas Foods International (TFI), and spoken with 24 local Tuvaluan workers employed at the plant under the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) scheme.

Journalist

Rachel Clark

Journalist

A former Sydneysider turned country journalist. Rachel covers education, Gunnedah and Liverpool Plains councils, and renewable energy at the Northern Daily Leader.

