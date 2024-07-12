Tuvaluan PM drops in to meet with fellow countrymen living locally

A delegation from Tuvalu has toured Tamworth's Thomas Foods International (TFI), and spoken with 24 local Tuvaluan workers employed at the plant under the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) scheme.
The delegation, which included the island nation's Prime Minister, Feleti Teo, arrived in Tamworth on Thursday, July 11, and was accompanied by Australia's Assistant Minister for Trade, Tim Ayres.
While in town the delegation also met with members of Tamworth Regional Council (TRC).
The Tuvaluan workers are hired to fill gaps in the region's worker shortage, particularly in manufacturing and food processing, when local workers cannot be found.
Mr Teo was thrilled to visit Tamworth and speak with the PALM scheme workers.
"They have enjoyed their time and their employees have commended them very highly," he said.
"The workers do have some minor issues, as some of them are married and their families are not here.
"So, Tuvalu and the Australian government are working on arrangements to quickly bring their families while they are working here."
TRC has worked with the federal government's PALM scheme to connect local employers with migrant workers since 2022.
Mayor Russell Webb was grateful for all the help the Pacific workers have provided to fill the gaps in the region's workforce.
"The workers are supporting our industry and the needs in our community," he said.
Prior to the visit to Tamworth, Mr Teo met with Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Pacific Minister Pat Conroy to discuss ways to build upon the Falepili Union treaty, which was signed last November.
The union aims to boost ties between the two countries and provide 280 Tuvaluans with special visas to Australia every year as the island nation sinks beneath the ocean due to the threat of climate change.
Mr Teo will also meet with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during his trip.
"We will talk about the Falepili treaty and other challenges that Tuvalu faces," he said.
Mr Ayres said the relationship was strong between the two countries and the federal government understood the importance of the scheme.
"We are always looking and assessing the scheme to provide real benefit for the Pacific nations and the country communities like Tamworth," he said.
"It is not only of great economic importance but also of deep cultural and sporting importance for each of these towns."
