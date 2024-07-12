Find out why there's still hope for Tamworth's new water purification facility

Welcome to the weekend!
Let's take a quick look at what's making news today ...
Baida may no longer be interested, but NSW Water Minister Rose Jackson says the state government is "still really enthusiastic" about Tamworth's state-of-the-art water purification facility, writes Jonathan Hawes.
Rachel Clark meets daredevil circus performers, Gilberto Salguerio and Gabriel Robattini, who spend their days performing death-defying stunts on two wheels for the Hudson Travelling Circus, which is currently in Tamworth.
Jonathan Hawes joined the thousands taking part in the colour, excitement and emotion of the 2024 NAIDOC Week march in Tamworth on Friday.
The new Member for Northern Tablelands Brendan Moylan hasn't wasted any time getting to work. Emma Downey reports Walcha Golf Club and Show Society have received funding for much needed work on his first day in the job.
McCarthy Catholic College Year 11 student Shaun Kampe, tells Mark Bode boxing has made him more disciplined in school and work and "stuff". Mark caught up with Kampe at the Clash of the Titans promotion last weekend.
If you're looking for a slow start to Saturday, why not try testing your knowledge before breakfast? Check out our puzzles, Sudoku and Ultimate trivia.
Have a lovely day!
Emma Downey, deputy editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.