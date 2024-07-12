The Bella of the ball: this daughter of the Cotton Capital is a spirited force

Bella Cruickshank is as Wee Waa as the cotton fibres lining the Kamilaroi Highway on the drive to the proud town from Narrabri.
A graduate of Wee Waa High, the 21-year-old grew up in the tiny North West destination as the oldest of David and Rachel's five children. She does seasonal work at Namoi Cotton.
"We've got a big family, a very close family," she said. "I'm definitely a big family person."
Surrounded by loved ones and lifelong friends, Cruickshank said Wee Waa life was "what you make of it". And for his vibrant daughter of the Cotton Capital of Australia, that means, to a large extent, playing sport - and lots of it.
As such, two of the great experiences of Cruickshank's life centre on sport - although they could not be more different, in a sense.
But like a doting mother, she loves them both. Still, she does have a favourite.
One of them is the Narrabri Blue Boars, the table-topping reigning premiers whom she plays halfback for and captains.
The other is the Wee Waa Panthers, the struggling new kids on the block whom she plays halfback for and only joined at their request.
"I have played union for quite some years and I prefer the tackle and faster play compared to league tag," she said.
As has happened all year when the sides' schedules have permitted it, Cruickshank will play for both the Blue Boars and Panthers this weekend.
On Saturday, she will lead the former against the Rams in Barraba.
The following day, she will steer the latter against the Kangaroos in Boggabri as they chase their second win of the season after the club returned to Group 4 this year following a six-year absence.
Cruickshank signing with the Panthers has added another rich layer to a family tradition: her father and younger brother, Dom, play for the club's first-grade side.
"I've always looked up to him, watching him play," she said of her dad.
Being made Blues Boars captain also means a lot to Cruickshank, who is single, as it makes her feel appreciated.
"I did a lot of hard work in the pre-season, and I feel like it's working and paying off."
Two more seismic sporting experiences for Cruickshank - who described herself as committed and compassionate - occurred this year.
First, she made her Northern Tigers debut. And then she made her Group 4 representative debut, playing tackle against Group 19 and 21 in the rebooted Tri-series at Scully Park.
Not bad for someone who had not played rugby league before this season.
"I guess I'm very disciplined because of my rugby union and everything," she said.
