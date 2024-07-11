Why does Matthew Sharpham want Tamworth council to tighten its wallet?

Happy Fri-yay my friends, we made it - another working week is about to bite the dust!
So, let's not waste any time and see what's making news ...
Matthew Sharpham spoke with Jonathan Hawes for our second local election profile. Between running a small ag-tech drone business, charity work abroad, and work as a comms and technology supervisor for NSW Police, Mr Sharpham says he never imagined running for council.
During this week's Tamworth council meeting, Jonathan Hawes reports councillors voted to allow a housing development near the Longyard Golf Course to continue construction despite a year and a half of compliance disputes between the developer and local government.
Simon Chamberlain reports a revised recommendation from the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure regarding the number of turbines proposed for the Hills of Gold wind farm at Nundle could have statewide implications.
In sport, Blake Clout has has become one of the best rugby union players in the bush. Samantha Newsam finds out what is behind the transformation.
And finally, before third-placed Werris Creek host second-placed Kootingal-Moonbi in a crucial match on Saturday, Mark Bode catches up with young Magpie player Tyren Cloak, to discuss his recent promotion.
Let the countdown to Saturday begin!
Enjoy your day,
Emma Downey, deputy editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.