Shoulder vacant: Tyren matures into man who is there for mates

Tyren Cloake's grandparents would be proud of him.
For it was Paula and Samuel Chatfield who encouraged the 22-year-old Tamworthian "to be more of a man", as he put it.
Consequently, Cloake said he had been able to provide emotional support to good friends who needed it.
"Being there when people need someone ... a shoulder to lean on," he replied, when asked what his greatest asset was.
Cloake was at his happiest when Paula and Samuel were alive, although finding a home on the wing for Werris Creek has left him feeling pretty good.
The Peel High graduate was elevated from reserve grade two rounds ago, and has scored doubles in big wins over Narrabri and Wee Waa. Third-placed Werris Creek host second-placed Kootingal-Moonbi on Saturday, July 13.
Cloake played a full season of top grade when he debuted at the Magpies in 2021, but said he then dropped back to reserve grade so he could play fullback.
"I was actually surprised to get the call-up," he said of his recent promotion.
The Magpies are on a three-match winning run as they chase they first top-grade premiership since 1997.
"We've got a long way [to go]," Cloake told the Leader. "But I can see us going all the way."
Cloake would also like the chance to showcase his workplace skills.
Currently unemployed, after previously working as a trade assistant folding metal at an engineering company, he is now buoyed by on-the-job experience he once lacked.
I loved it. Absolutely loved it.
He is also keen to get another Northern Eagles call-up. Being named in the Northern Eagles side for his debut oztag nationals last year was his greatest achievement.
"I loved it. Absolutely loved it. Can't wait to do it again when we have a side."
For now, however, this man who described himself as nice, encouraging and respectful has a Magpies mission to conclude.
And oh, he has a vacant shoulder for anyone who needs it.
