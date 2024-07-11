The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Council

Tamworth council says it'll keep a close eye on Majestic housing project

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
July 11 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council has voted to support Majestic Tamworth's re-tooled construction plan designed to get the development back on track after a year and a half of compliance-related delays. Picture by Peter Hardin
Council has voted to support Majestic Tamworth's re-tooled construction plan designed to get the development back on track after a year and a half of compliance-related delays. Picture by Peter Hardin

Tamworth council has voted to allow a housing development near the Longyard Golf Course to continue construction despite a year and a half of compliance disputes between the developer and local government.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.