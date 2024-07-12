Riders defy gravity, test the limit of their bikes in the 'globe of death'

You could almost say adrenaline is in their blood.
Performers Gilberto Salguerio and Gabriel Robattini dare to defy gravity and test the limits on the backs of motorcycles for their act in the 'globe of death'.
Mr Robattini said nothing beats the revving of the engine, the energy from the crowd, and the desire to continue their family legacies.
"We were born into this life," he said.
"We don't know anything but the circus; this is everything we have. Even with all the obstacles we have, we keep going for the love of the art."
The two daredevils currently perform with Hudson's Travelling Circus, but both Brazilian performers come from multi-generational circus families.
Both follow in the tyre tracks of father's, grandfathers, and great-grandfathers.
"We want to make our families very proud," Mr Salguerio said.
"We both travelled to many countries and showed our talents to different cultures.
"This motivates us to show our families and our own kids that we have tried to be the best and make our art our own."
They did not immediately hop onto the back of a motorcycle, instead, as children, they started off performing small acts in the ring.
Both learned it all, whether it be painting their faces and performing with the clowns, learning how to juggle, or doing magic.
Mr Robattini said those are the building blocks that would allow them to one day do bigger, more dangerous acts.
"Just to see that many people were watching you, and they were screaming and cheering for you," he said.
"It is just fantastic from the first moment we enter the ring."
Mr Salguerio began to ride at the age of 14, and Mr Robattini learned to ride at 11.
Their eyes lit up after they watched their father's and grandfather's performances. They have been hooked ever since.
The biggest factor they have to overcome when they start to learn the act is the element of fear and pain from injuries.
"In the beginning, it was very tough with all the injuries, sweat, and blood," Mr Salguerio said.
"It is tough to explain to a child, 'This is going to hurt you'. That is why we learn the back flip first, fall, and then realise it hurts."
But the applause and cheers from an entertained audience are a big motivation and keep them coming back.
To be able to perform these death-defying stunts, both daredevils have to be mentally and physically healthy.
Mr Salguerio said when they go into the cage, they have to put a lot of trust in one another, so similar to athletics, they have to be in peak condition.
Both men are excited to share their "passion" with their children and will support them in whatever life path they take in or out of the circus.
Hudson Travelling Circus is performing in Tamworth until July 21.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.