'Most humble and giving person': Tamworth boxer Silisia dies after bout

Tamworth-based professional boxer Lemuel Silisia has died four days after suffering a head injury in a fight in his adoptive home, with his coach describing him as "the most humble and giving person you could meet".
The popular Solomon Islander - who fought on the Clash of the Titans promotion at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre on Saturday night, July 6 - died on Wednesday after being taken to a Newcastle hospital on Sunday night.
Silisia, 27, had lost on points to Toowoomba's Adam Flood in an eight-rounder for the WBF Australasian super lightweight title, despite knocking him down in the third round.
Leader sports reporter Zac Lowe, who commentated on the bout, described it as a "tough but fair" contest.
Following his debut title shot, Lowe said Silisia - who had won his previous three professional fights by knockout - was interviewed by the announcer. It was also reported that he posed for photos with his supporters post-fight.
Later, it was revealed that he was fighting for his life in hospital.
In an online post, Silisia's brother Colson said the man of faith was declared medically dead after failing to respond to brain function testing.
"His brave heart continued to fight until it eventually ceased beating today [Wednesday] at 5:24pm, when he was called to be with the Lord Jesus Christ," Colson said.
"In this time of immense mourning and sorrow, the Silisia family kindly asks for your support and prayers. Your love, thoughts, and prayers provide solace as we navigate through the pain of this loss.
"Though our hearts ache, we hold dear the memories we shared with him, preserving his spirit in our hearts."
Silisia's family said his funeral would take place in the Solomon Islands.
Lemuel was and always will be like a son to me ...- Jamie Carroll
In a statement, Silisia's trainer at One2Boxing, Jamie Carroll, said "this is very tough for all that knew Lemuel".
He said: "Lemuel was and always will be like a son to me, a brother to the rest of the One2Boxing family and the most humble and giving person you could meet.
"Lemuel came to the club as a young Solomon Islander man who had boxed most of his life. His goal was to become the best boxer he could be, and through his words and actions, he inspires all."
Carroll said that while Silisia's "dream was to become number 1 in the sport", his "greater goal" was to "use his talents and dedication to the sport to help others and spread his faith through boxing".
He quoted Silisia as saying: "You can sing, you can dance and you can preach in your way of ministering our faith. To me, the boxing ring is my platform to minister."
Silisia moved to Australia in 2021 and was working in a meatworks factory as part of the Pacific Islands Labour Mobility Scheme.
Before Saturday's fight, he told the Leader that he was "looking forward" to the toughest test of his career.
"This camp has been a hard camp for me," he said. "I've pushed myself, and it really wakes something different inside me now."
"This will be an all-out war," he added.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
The Leader contacted the World Boxing Federation for comment.
