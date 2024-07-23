Man sentenced to time served after more serious charges are dropped

A South Tamworth man has been sentenced to time served in custody following an incident in which a man was stabbed.
Brandon Waters, 28, appeared via video link in Tamworth Local Court on Wednesday, July 10, for sentencing in connection to an incident during which a man was seriously injured in West Tamworth.
Waters had previously pleaded guilty to one count of affray.
Two more serious charges of wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and armed with intent to commit an indictable offence were withdrawn.
Emergency services rushed to the West Tamworth street at about 4am on October 23, following reports a man was allegedly involved in a physical fight with four other men before he was stabbed in the back.
The man received several cuts to his body, and was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics at the scene before he was taken to Tamworth hospital.
During the sentencing hearing, defence solicitor Garry Johnston requested the court take into account the time his client had already spent in custody, and asked for this to serve as a discount on the penalty.
While Mr Johnston noted the charge of affray was "not the most serious" crime, he agreed it was also not a "most minor" matter either.
Magistrate Brett Thomas noted Waters was on bail at the time of the incident, and said this "aggravates the situation".
However, Mr Thomas acknowledged Waters had provided an early guilty plea to the charge of affray.
Waters was sentenced to five months in prison, which has already been served with time in custody.
