Mid winter arrives, with a bite!

Everyone loves a good weather statistic: the hottest day since the beginning of records, the highest rainfall recorded in a day, or as we've now officially hit mid winter, the coldest day.
As a summer-loving bod, I've been thankful for the slow start to winter, and so has my garden, although the lawn has finally given up and is now mostly a sickly shade of yellow.
If winter 2024 was a school child, it would have received a 'tardy' slip by now.
To date, we've really only had a few "Claytons" frosts, along with a number of foggy starts - the latter great for photographers but a pain in the neck for air traffic controllers attempting to stick to flight schedules.
So, to some weather statistics, which have been recorded at Tamworth airport since 1876. You will note the standout figures have been registered in the past 25 years.
Spring 2022 was memorably wet, with rainfall leaving a trail of destruction throughout the district, however, the record for Tamworth's wettest day is held by November 29 in 2008, when 164.2 millimetres were recorded in a 24 hour period.
A decade later, Tamworth recorded 10 consecutive days of rain to December 21 in 2018.
From one extreme to the other: during the Millennium Drought, Tamworth recorded 71 consecutive days with no rain to 28 January, 1999.
Meanwhile, Tamworth's hottest day was recorded on February 12, 2017, when the mercury hit a blistering 45.9 degrees Celsius.
And so we reach Tamworth's coldest day on record: July 14, 2018, when it dropped to a numbing -8.1 C.
Overnight and daytime temps are forecast to trend down in the week ahead, so wrap up warmly in your winter woollies.
Let's hope during the coming six weeks until spring arrives, there are no overnight temps reaching anywhere near the record low of -8.1 C!
Enjoy your Sunday.
Emma Downey, deputy editor
