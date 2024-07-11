'They paved the way for us': Indigenous Elders celebrated at NAIDOC Week lunch

The commitment, spirit, and resilience of Indigenous Elders was celebrated by the Tamworth community at the 2024 NAIDOC Week Elders Long Lunch.
"They paved the way for us and they fought battles way back when, that we didn't have too," said Kylie Taylor.
The lunch was held at West Leagues Club on Thursday, July 11, and was one of the main NAIDOC Week celebrations.
Ms Taylor, one of the long lunch organisers, said it was important to honour the community Elders, who fought to reclaim and pass on cultural knowledge to the next generation.
"People, even like my mother and others in the community, were not afforded the privilege of being born in the main part of the hospital," she said.
"They were called verandah babies, as they were born on the verandahs in the black section of the hospitals."
Ms Taylor said they were not allowed to "participate in society", as they had to sit in different sections of theatres and were not allowed to use the town pool.
"These are all things that everybody should have the right to access in this country, and sadly for us, these things have only happened in the last 40 to 50 years," Ms Taylor said.
This year's, NAIDOC Week theme is Keep the Fire Burning! Blak, Loud, and Proud, which encapsulates the unapologetic celebration of Indigenous identity in the modern world.
The lunch included performances from the Gomeroi Cultural Academy, Biralee MACS, Taylor Williams, and Roger Knox.
Director of the Gomeroi Cultural Academy, Marc Sutherland said through the hard work of the Elders they had forged the Tamworth Indigenous community.
"I have benefited from the legacy our Elders have created for us, and continue to create for us," he said.
"It is important to make sure we have days throughout the year to make sure they know they are loved and appreciated for everything they do."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.