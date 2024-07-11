The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Photos

'They paved the way for us': Indigenous Elders celebrated at NAIDOC Week lunch

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
July 11 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Debra Dalton with her granddaughter Addison Dalton at the NAIDOC Week Elders Long Lunch. Picture by Peter Hardin
Debra Dalton with her granddaughter Addison Dalton at the NAIDOC Week Elders Long Lunch. Picture by Peter Hardin

The commitment, spirit, and resilience of Indigenous Elders was celebrated by the Tamworth community at the 2024 NAIDOC Week Elders Long Lunch.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel, a former Sydney-sider turned country journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, covers education, Gunnedah and Liverpool Plains councils, and renewable energy. Be sure to say g'day: rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.