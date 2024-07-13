Sam refused to let an accident define her, now she hopes to inspire others

Sam Longmore was like many young people, busy balancing work and social commitments, when out of the blue she was involved in two car accidents, within the space of 45 minutes.
Left with paralysed down her right side, Ms Longmore has refused to let her 2013 accident define who she is.
Ms Longmore, who runs Ohh Bulldust, will host of an inspirational "Knitting with Resilience" workshop in Walcha on August 10, where participants will not only have the opportunity to craft their own Merino wool throw but listen as she shares her personal journey of "a chick in a chair".
The workshops are sponsored by Southern New England Landcare (SNEL), and will focuses on resilience, community, and creating supportive networks.
SNEL spokesperson Elizabeth Rosser said it was hoped the workshop would be a place where people could take some time for themselves, to "nurture their creativity, and connect with others".
"It's about more than knitting - it's about building a supportive community and sharing resilience," she said.
After being paralysed Ms Longmore devised a method of knitting that allowed her to knit using only one hand.
"During the workshop, Ms Longmore will guide participants through how to make their own merino wool throw while sharing her experiences and her story of resilience, mental health, Australian natural fibres and creativity," Ms Rosser said.
"The workshops are designed to help attendees cultivate patience, creativity, and a sense of accomplishment.
"No experience is necessary - the day is all about making friends, having fun, and recharging, with the added bonus of taking home a beautiful wool throw," Ms Rosser said.
Visit Southern New England Landcare website for tickets, or contact 02 6772 9123 to learn more.
