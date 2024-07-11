The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Nsw Council Elections

Council elections: Matthew Sharpham wants staff back in Ray Walsh House

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
July 12 2024 - 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Government IT supervisor and small business owner Matthew Sharpham says resolving the asbestos situation Ray Walsh House would be one of his major priorities if elected to Tamworth Regional Council in September. Picture by Peter Hardin
Government IT supervisor and small business owner Matthew Sharpham says resolving the asbestos situation Ray Walsh House would be one of his major priorities if elected to Tamworth Regional Council in September. Picture by Peter Hardin

The Leader is asking each local election candidate we profile to take a photo in an area they'd like Tamworth Regional Council to focus on, and tell the public why it should be made a priority.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.