God's warrior: 'I prayed for Him to be beside me the whole fight'

There was someone else in the ring with Angus Eather, other than his opponent and the referee.
The Gunnedah teen believes Jesus was by his side when his fledgling boxing career continued in front of more than 1000 people at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre.
He prayed to Him before entering the ring against Tamworth's Callum Popplewell in a three-round, no-decision exhibition bout.
And he thanked Him after he emerged unscathed from an experience that has deepened his love for a sport which has filled the gaping hole left in his life following the demise of the Group 4 under-16 rugby league competition.
"I prayed for Him to be beside me the whole fight," the 15-year-old said of Jesus. "And I just thanked Him for what He's done for me in life."
Eather is also thankful for Black 'n' Blue Boxing's role in his life. The Gunnedah institution provided him with a lifeline when his promising rugby league career was put on the blocks.
In the past, the halfback - who made the Group 4 under-15 representative side last year - had used boxing to keep fit in off-seasons before new rugby league competitions started.
"But this year we didn't have a footy comp, so I decided to hop in the ring and have a go," said the Gunnedah High year 10 student. "And I liked it, so I stuck with it. And I'm hoping to stick with it for a while."
Since devoting himself to boxing in January, Eather has had three exhibitions and one scored fight, which he lost. He fought at 69 kilograms against Popplewell on the Clash of the Titans card on Saturday night, July 6.
"It's been good," he said of boxing. "I've always been a sporty kid, and as soon as I heard that we didn't get a comp in Group 4, I was a bit disappointed because I wanted a future in the NRL.
"But it's a bit hard when you're in the country and not many teams are playing in the comp.
"But then boxing came [along] ... It keeps me active and fit and I enjoy it very much."
Eather's elder sister Charlotte is a Canterbury Bulldogs signing. He said she had long been "a big inspiration" to him, while having such a supportive family and friends group made him happy.
"Knowing that I have Jesus in my life [also makes him happy]," he said.
Amen.
