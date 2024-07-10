Operation Mongoose just keeps adding to its successes

Somehow it's Thursday already - I don't know about you, but this week is rushing to a close!
Samantha Newsam reports on the latest success from Operation Regional Mongoose, with charges laid against a fourth person in relation to multiple alleged break-ins in the Tamworth area.
There is some good news regarding the old Regent Theatre. Rachel Clark writes the local pigeons could soon have to find a new home as Tamworth Regional Council is set to compel the owner to tidy up and fix the much-loved heritage Art Deco building.
Jonathan Hawes caught up with Minister for Mental Health Rose Jackson while she was in Tamworth on Wednesday, to discuss progress on Tamworth's new mental health unit, which he was told was "on time and on budget".
The Member for New England Barnaby Joyce Murray fired up during the Darling Association's 80th National Conference in Tamworth on Wednesday. Jonathan Hawes was there to report for the Leader.
Finally, in sport Mark Bode sits down with young boxer Callum Popplewell to see what makes the 14-year-old tick.
Emma Downey, deputy editor
