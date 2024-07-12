The Northern Daily Leader
Our People

'It's just never ending what they do': New tower to honour dedicated servants

SN
By Samantha Newsam
July 12 2024 - 3:30pm
The Slade family at Petria Slade's wedding at Oakburn Park last year (front L-R) Lois and Wally Slade, Petria and new husband Jack Webster, her parents Paul and Jo Slade, and (back L-R) brothers Michael and Luke Slade. Picture Supplied.
The Slade family at Petria Slade's wedding at Oakburn Park last year (front L-R) Lois and Wally Slade, Petria and new husband Jack Webster, her parents Paul and Jo Slade, and (back L-R) brothers Michael and Luke Slade. Picture Supplied.

So wedded is the Slade family to the Tamworth Motorcycle Club (TMC) that when Petria got married last year she wanted to do it at the club's homebase, Oakburn Park.

SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

