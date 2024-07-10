Operation Mongoose charges a fourth person over multiple alleged break-ins

Further charges have been laid following an investigation into multiple alleged break-ins in the Tamworth area under Operation Regional Mongoose.
The latest charges have been made against a 24-year-old woman for a number of theft-related offences.
At about 2pm on Tuesday, July 9, the woman attended the Tamworth Police Station and was subsequently arrested.
She will face Tamworth Local Court on Monday July 15, charged with: three counts of receive property-theft serious indictable offence (more than $5000 in value), and given conditional bail.
As part of Operation Regional Mongoose, this latest operation began on Tuesday, June 18, at about 1.30pm when police attached to Oxley Police District attended a home on Kenny Drive, Tamworth, and executed a search warrant.
Officers seized ammunition, gel blasters, methylamphetamine, prohibited knife, CCTV system, counterfeit money, a motorcycle, multiple tools, and other items believed to be stolen goods.
Around 3pm on Wednesday, June 26, police arrested and charged a 34-year-old man, and he remains before the courts.
Following further inquiries, police attended a home in O'Keefe Place, Gunnedah at about 2am on Wednesday, July 3, for an unrelated matter.
They arrested a 39-year-old man who was taken to Gunnedah Police Station and charged with take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, and larceny value less than $2000.
The 39-year-old man was refused bail and appeared at Gunnedah Local Court on Wednesday, July 3, where he was formally refused bail and his next court date set for Wednesday, September 4.
Also on July 3, around 7.30am, officers attended a home on Cossa Street, Tamworth, and arrested a 32-year-old man.
He was taken to Tamworth Police Station and charged with three counts of receive property-theft serious indictable offence valued at more than $5000.
The 32-year-old man was refused bail and appeared at Tamworth Local Court on Wednesday, July 3, where he was formally refused bail to reappear at the same court on Monday, August 26.
Inquiries under Operation Regional Mongoose continue.
Operation Regional Mongoose is a high-visibility police operation to tackle serious property-related crime, committed predominately by young offenders.
