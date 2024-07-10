'On time and on budget': Minister gives new Banksia unit a green bill of health

Mental health is no longer taking a back seat in the Tamworth region as our new mental health unit is on track to deliver "the best" level of care possible.
The state's Minister for Mental Health Rose Jackson delivered a progress report on the new mental health unit on Wednesday, July 10.
She said the project was "on time and on budget," and if anything could be delivered "a smidgen ahead of time," which is welcome news to a region on the verge of a mental health crisis.
"Rural and regional NSW is really doing it tough. We see higher rates of mental illness, higher rates of death by suicide, and higher rates of complex mental challenges that really require the highest and best models of care," Ms Jackson said.
"That is exactly what we're building here in our new facility."
The new mental health facility is on track to open in late 2025 and will provide 37 beds in total: 20 adult beds, eight beds for older people, five adult high-acuity beds, and four beds for adolescents.
Services at Tamworth hospital and the old Banksia Mental Health Unit will continue to operate as normal during the project's construction phase.
Hunter New England health district's executive director for mental health services, Dr Anand Swamy, said the modern, purpose-built facility would deliver the best support possible for the New England region.
But he also said hospitalisation should be the last resort for mental health patients, and that the health district was committed to providing a range of preventative care in partnership with local organisations.
"The other part we think about is collaboration with local services as well. It's a system-based approach. It's not just about health, but looking at local partnerships with agencies here for a whole-of-system approach," Dr Swamy said.
As for what's going to happen to the old Banksia Mental Health Unit, there isn't much of an update yet.
Member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson is pushing to re-purpose Banksia as an alcohol and drug withdrawal management unit, but the mental health minister said there needs to be a consultation process first.
"Every single stage on this journey has been informed by community views, from the design of the facility to the name of the crane," Ms Jackson said.
Speaking of the crane, the minister also launched a "name the crane" competition to give one lucky community member the chance to give a moniker to the 31-metre-high crane on the build site.
"This is a call out to people right across Tamworth, get your names in for this big old crane here that's building our facility," Ms Jackson said.
"Particularly for young people this might be an opportunity to have a conversation with them about mental illness and reducing stigma."
She said "Craney McCraneface" is one of her favourites, as well as "Lifty McShifty". Entries can be made using this link: https://forms.office.com/r/BmNY6bctm6
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.