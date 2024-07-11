The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Hard work pays off for Magpies captain as shot at Country jersey beckons

SN
By Samantha Newsam
July 11 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blake Clout is ready to put his best foot forward in Newcastle this weekend as he eyes a NSW Country jersey later in the year.
Blake Clout is ready to put his best foot forward in Newcastle this weekend as he eyes a NSW Country jersey later in the year.

One of the biggest improvements in Blake Clout's game in the last 18 months isn't necessarily immediately obvious.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.