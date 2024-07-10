Man sought on outstanding warrants climbs a silo to evade capture by police

A man, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant, has been charged with assault and stalk/intimidate following a police operation in the state's North West on Tuesday, July 9.
Darren Sherwood, 21, appeared in Tamworth Local Court on Wednesday, July 10, charged with: hinder or resist police officer in the execution of duty; two counts of common assault (DV); stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm (domestic); and two counts of contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO (Domestic).
Magistrate Mark Whelan ordered Sherwood to be detained for a mental health assessment.
Officers attached to Oxley Police District were called a shopping centre on Bridge Street, Tamworth, about 2.35pm on Tuesday, July 9, following reports a man - wanted on an outstanding warrant for a domestic violence offence - had been seen in the vicinity.
A short time later, police located the man on Barnes Street, Taminda.
It will be alleged Darren Sherwood climbed a silo and refused to come down when directed, with extra resources - including negotiators - called to the scene.
Following negotiations, police arrested Sherwood about 5.30pm.
Sherwood was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics for wounds to his head before he was taken to Tamworth hospital under police guard.
He was later taken to Tamworth Police Station and charged.
Sherwood will next appear in Tamworth Local Court on Thursday, July 11.
