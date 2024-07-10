Callum got sick of bullies. Now he doesn't have to worry about them

IT'S a story as old as combat sports itself.
And it is the reason why Callum Popplewell took up boxing eight months ago. And it is the reason why the 14-year-old no longer gets bullied.
"It does have a big impact on me ... confidence wise," the McCarthy Catholic College year 9 student said of boxing. "I'm confident in myself to defend myself.
"And people don't wanna pick on me any more, because, you know, I can box."
That is what the teen did in front of more than 1000 people at the annual Clash of the Titans promotion at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre on Saturday night, July 6.
Popplewell's debut bout - a three-round, no-decision exhibition contest against Gunnedah's Angus Eather - left him floating:
"The crowd was amazing. The ambiance was amazing. And it was just good all round."
"To be able to hop in the ring and be able to share it with somebody else [Eather], in front of a crowd, that's the happiest moment of my life," he added.
It was last year that Popplewell walked into One2Boxing in Tamworth for the first time.
His desire to be able to defend himself better was his main motivation for being there. He was also motivated to do so by watching vision of pugilistic greats like Mike Tyson.
"It's had an amazing impact," he said of the sport. "Because the community in our gym, and just the community around boxing, is so amazing, so kind.
"And my athleticism has just skyrocketed. I'm feeling the best that I've ever felt in my entire life."
In the crowd on Saturday night were Popplewell's parents, Grant and Rochelle, and his elder brother Reagan.
"My family motivating me to do what I do," he said of his greatest asset. "And hopefully some day go pro."
