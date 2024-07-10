Party time as program turns the page on five years of fostering a love of books

The magic of books was celebrated with cake and the ultimate kids party on Wednesday.
The Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre (TRECC) was transformed into a children's paradise to commemorate five years of Tamworth's Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.
Founded by the singer-songwriter and actress in 1985 as a tribute to her late father, who was illiterate, in 2019 Tamworth Regional Council partnered with United Way Australia to bring the program to the region.
During that time it has helped inspire a love of reading in over 4,000 children and provided more than 118,000 books to local families.
The celebrations included a jumping castle, face painting, dance floor and DJ, art and craft, popcorn, fairy floss, milkshakes, cupcakes, and of course birthday cake.
Kids were encouraged to dress as their favourite book character, and Elsa was a popular choice.
There were also plenty of superheroes, as well as minions, cowboys, unicorns, transformers and a multitude of animals.
For Edward Glover, his favourite book is an Aussie classic - Possum Magic. He's read it about 20 times.
"It's got the creatures and the magic and they go on a big adventure to get him back," he explained about what he loves about it.
Kai Philp was ready to go to space as a nod to one of his favourite books - My Love For You is Everywhere.
Published in 2022, it is about the 'wonderfully imaginative ways we can share our love from afar'.
'Tigger', AKA, Arabella Rixon has a few books she loves to read including Winnie the Pooh, Fancy Nancy and Claris: The Chicest Mouse in Paris. But her all time favourite is Thelma The Unicorn.
