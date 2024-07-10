The Northern Daily Leader
Leaders unite in Tamworth seeking 'critical' water security solutions

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
July 10 2024 - 4:30pm
Member for New England Barnaby Joyce was one of the opening speakers at the Murray Darling Association's 80th National Conference. Picture by Peter Hardin
The Murray Darling Association's 80th National Conference got underway in Tamworth on Wednesday, July 10, bringing together key figures from a range of sectors to discuss the future of water security.

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

