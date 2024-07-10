Leaders unite in Tamworth seeking 'critical' water security solutions

The Murray Darling Association's 80th National Conference got underway in Tamworth on Wednesday, July 10, bringing together key figures from a range of sectors to discuss the future of water security.
The Murray Darling Association (MDA) is the peak representative organisation for local government and communities across the Murray-Darling Basin.
The conference aims to unite communities across the Murray-Darling Basin from the southern half of Queensland down to Adelaide.
But not everyone at the conference is seeing eye-to-eye.
Member for New England Barnaby Joyce took to the mic to speak on dams, railing against how difficult it was to get Chaffey Dam upgraded and lamenting the cancellation of Dungowan Dam's replacement.
Mr Joyce said it' was vital for the bigwigs gathered in the Tamworth War Memorial Town Hall to "get organised" and push back against what he sees as a "cult of ideology" in the state and federal governments.
"We have arrived, like all things in this nation, at cult-ville," Mr Joyce said.
"You think that I can stop it, and you're wrong. This is the thing, people think politicians will go ahead and stop it. No, no, that's all over ... if you wait for politicians, if you don't get off your backside, get organised, and make a racket, you're gonna get run over."
NSW Minister for Water Rose Jackson also delivered a speech at the conference and the Labor politician later told the Leader there's "always different views" at a major conference like this and that's just "part of the challenge".
She said one of her main priorities was getting the federal government to undertake methods of water recovery without relying on water buybacks that "leave people high and dry".
"There are infrastructure projects, there are rules-based projects, there is so much work we could do collaboratively with the Commonwealth [Government] to make sure more water is available," Ms Jackson said.
Earlier in the morning, Tamworth mayor Russell Webb used his opening speech to highlight the ongoing challenges our region still needs solutions to in terms of water security.
He mentioned a tour of the recently-completed Quipolly Dam which is finally delivering clean water to Quirindi and Werris Creek after two decades.
"On the study tour yesterday we saw a dam that has eight gigalitres. Many of you from the south would have that in your back paddock, but that's the water security issue we're facing up here," Cr Webb said.
About 150 delegates will also join a member's-only meeting to consider a range of motions which will set the course for the Murray Darling Association's advocacy efforts through the year ahead.
Motions to be discussed include delivering underground water storage strategies, compensating local councils for lost rates where "conservation areas" are declared, and a call to ensure there is no more water recovery out of the Northern Basin from 2026.
The conference will continue on Thursday, July 11, featuring workshops and panel sessions with senior figures from government departments, academics, industry leaders, and water advocates.
