Nick Kay's Olympic motivation: 'To make them as proud as possible'

In July 2021, Nick Kay made the trip to Tokyo for his first-ever Olympic campaign.
Today, the Tamworth product got on the plane to Paris for his second. But in the three years between his two Olympic bids, life has changed beyond recognition for Kay.
Since the bronze medal was draped around his neck in Japan, Kay has gotten married, become a father, and captained the Boomers.
"There have been a lot of changes over that time," Kay said.
"At the time, you're a bit oblivious. You think 'There'll be another chance [at the Olympics], but you really just don't know if there will be another chance after this one.
"So it makes you appreciate it all the more."
Kay's wife, Emily, and son, Logan, will be in Paris with him for the duration of Australia's quest for gold.
Their presence has given the 31-year-old a new perspective on his career, and he knows that his second Olympic journey is about more than just representing his country.
"You just want to make them as proud as possible," Kay said.
"Going out there with them watching while I wear that green and gold, they're memories that we can share as a family forever."
The former Tamworth Thunderbolt was named in the Australian Olympic basketball team released on Saturday.
Though he has captained the Boomers more than once since February 2022 (when he was first given the honour), Kay wasn't sure of a place in the side until he saw his name on the list.
"There was absolutely some nervousness going on," he said.
"I was messaging my wife the whole hour-and-a-half waiting for my meeting time. When you've such talent in the team, and there are 17 guys fighting for a limited 12 spots, you just never know which way it's going to go."
Given how tough the competition for a sport was, Kay was "grateful" to be included.
This year's Olympics, however, already feel different. In 2021, the public expectation was not as high - despite the Boomers' belief that they could shake up the tournament.
After winning their maiden Olympic medal in that competition, however, the Australian men were seen as a force to be reckoned with.
Their subsequent performance at last year's World Cup, where they were knocked out in the group stages, has left the Boomers hungry to reassert their standing in world basketball over the coming weeks.
"Last year was a bit of a reality check, having that target on our back ... we had to be ready for it and we didn't necessarily put forward our best effort," Kay said.
"Hopefully we can go a little bit further this time [than in 2021], because winning that bronze was unbelievable and it's hard to imagine what it'd be like to win a gold medal."
It is a lofty goal. But the prospect of having Emily and Logan sitting courtside at his games, Kay believes, will only help inspire his best basketball.
"It makes you appreciate [the occasion] even more," he said.
"Knowing that they're sitting right there behind you, it makes it all the more real. Having people you love in the crowd cheering you on, and knowing that they've got your back."
