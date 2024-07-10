Man dies at the scene in a single-vehicle crash after hitting a tree

A man has died following a single-vehicle crash north-west of Gunnedah.
Emergency services were called to Blue Vale Road, Blue Vale, which is located about 27 kilometres north-west of Gunnedah, at about 3.45pm on Tuesday, July 9, following reports of a crash.
Officers attached to Oxley Police District attended the scene and found a vehicle had struck a tree.
The driver and sole occupant, a man aged in his 60s, was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics, but he was unable to be revived.
Police established a crime scene and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash has commenced.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
Police have asked that anyone with information or dashcam footage which may assist the investigation to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Oxley Police remind the public not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
