Owner of the old Regent Cinema understands action must be taken, says mayor

Council is taking harder steps to compel the owner of the Regent Cinema to look into fixing up the well-known pigeon haven.
Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) mayor Russell Webb said the building's owner has come to the "understanding" that if action is not taken soon, it will be "irreparable".
"We are very keen, and our heritage group is very keen to see some work done down there," Cr Webb said.
"We are working with the owner of that building now and have been for some time.
"He has come forward with some things he wants to do to fix up that building and tidy it up a bit."
Councillors voted on Tuesday night, July 9, to investigate options into how to repair or tidy up the old building located on the corner of Kable Avenue and Brisbane Street.
"Our heritage working group and our staff are working with the owner of that building to find a pathway forward to fix it up and make it look a bit tidier," Cr Webb said.
"The building will fall apart if there is not some remediation done down there."
Since the final film was screened in 2008, the Art Deco-style building has been left dormant and gathering dust.
Over the years, there have been calls from the Tamworth community to either revamp or fix the eyesore.
Recently, residents were left disgusted by pigeon bodies left to decompose in the metal netting after being caught.
Council's Heritage Working Group has said it won't remove the maintenance and preservation of the heritage-listed building from its agenda until firm action is undertaken.
Former councillor and member of the working group, Juanita Wilson, says if there is maintenance needed on the outside, it's unsure how much work is needed on the inside.
"It was a significant representation of Art Deco construction," she said.
"People are now wondering what it is like inside, and I hope the owner gets a sense of how important this building is to the community."
The community still feels a great sense of loss from the demolition of the original Capitol Theatre, Ms Wilson said, so they do not also want to lose the cinema.
At this point the council will not contribute funds to fix up the building.
"There may be an opportunity down the track through a grant fund," Cr Webb said.
"At this point in time we're offering him [the owner] assistance and advice."
