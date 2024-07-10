The moment Frizell's dream came true: 'Everything you've worked for is worth it'

Lindsay Frizell got exactly what he wanted from his professional debut.
The long-time boxer, who returned to the ring in 2023 after a hiatus of several years, faced off against Fiji's William Mel on Saturday night's Clash of the Titans fight card.
As the two stared down in front of a huge TRECC crowd, Frizell was not nervous - quite the opposite.
"I was excited for it, because I knew it was going to be a good test," he said.
"He's been around, and I definitely noticed that. He's a season veteran and a world title challenger."
After a long and decorated amateur career, in which he went 13-3 and won several state titles, Frizell was undaunted by Mel's edge in experience.
Though his opponent had 14 fights as a pro, the Armidale native relished the challenge.
And even after a thunderous right hand early in the first round left him wobbled, Frizell never doubted himself.
"I recovered from that one pretty easily," he said.
"I've eaten bigger shots than that, he just caught me off balance. I ate that and thought to myself 'If you're a veteran and that's your biggest shot, I think I can handle the rest'."
In response, Frizell took the fight to Mel and believes he outpointed him to win the first round.
The second and third likely went his way as well, as Mel was content to wait for a big shot while Frizell stayed busy and peppered him with combinations.
It was only in the when the fight became a war in the fourth and final round that the debutant thought it was close to being called off. Both men hurt each other, but Mel appeared to have done more of the damage.
This, Frizell said, was in part due to some shots to the back of the head, for which the referee did issue a warning to the Fijian.
"Going into the fourth round, I was pretty confident," he said.
"I was fit as and felt great. It was just unlucky, there were a few shots to the back of the head and I had to hang on to get by."
Given the damage Mel did in rounds one and four, the crowd waited on tenterhooks to see if Frizell would get the nod.
But he himself "didn't have any doubts" that the fight would go his way.
And while one judge scored the bout a draw, the other two saw it in favour of Frizell.
"It was a big relief," he said of the decision.
"Everything over the last few months comes to a head in that moment. It all goes so quick from the weigh-in to then, it's like it's in fast forward. But once it gets to that moment, it all slows down.
"The weight of the world goes off your shoulders and everything that you've worked for is worth it."
A debut win over a fighter as experienced as Mel looks is a great start to Frizell's professional career.
But he is unsure when he will get back in the ring. The preparation for the fight took a toll, so he is content to relax and focus on his personal life for the time being.
"We'll see what happens," he said.
"It's been a big 12 months, and I'm looking forward to having a bit of time off and focusing on work. I have a pretty busy schedule and my trainer's having a baby, so I think we're going to step back.
"We'll celebrate this one for now and see what happens in the future."
