'A really special day': Lenton caught unawares by surprise distinction

When Brian Lenton turned up to Wolseley Oval on Saturday, he expected nothing out of the ordinary.
The Gunnedah Bulldogs founding member and club legend was eager to enjoy a drink and watch his beloved side take on the Tamworth Kangaroos on their Old Boys day.
Even better, his son and former Bulldog, Nathan, had come home for a visit and decided to tag along and watch their 7.13.55 to 5.12.42 victory.
Little did Lenton know, however, that the club had a surprise waiting in the wings - and Nathan knew the whole time.
"Deb Naismith organised through Sam [who currently represents the Richmond Tigers in the AFL] to get a signed Dustin Martin jersey for Brian, who's a huge Richmond fan," Bulldogs president Andy Mack said.
"While she wanted to do that, we thought we'd tie it in with retiring his number and honour him that way for what he's done for the club, and celebrate his AFL NSW Hall of Fame induction as well."
Lenton was nursing a beer when Mack called on him for the presentation ceremony.
"Andy said 'You'd better get up here', and I said 'What for?'" Lenton told the Leader.
As the founding president of the Bulldogs in 1977, and a member of the group that established the North West association the following year, Lenton holds a special place not just in the history of AFL in Gunnedah, but in the entire region.
His playing number during his time at the club was 20. Both Nathan and his daughter, Natasha, wore the same number when they played for the Bulldogs.
"I thought it already had been retired," Lenton said with a chuckle.
"But it was a bloody nice surprise. It was really nice and very thoughtful of the club."
The emotion of the moment was palpable.
"The majority of people were fighting back tears for him," Mack said.
"That was a really special day, and a really special thing for the club to be able to do ... It was a thank you to Brian for everything he's done. There'll never be another Brian Lenton."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.