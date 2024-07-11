'Wonderbox': a multi-sensory immersive theatre performance

With the school holidays well underway let's have a look at the fun, family friendly shows we have coming in the next couple of months and one during the school holidays.
Written and performed by The Listies!
Hilarious, fabulous fun for the whole family!
For more than a decade the award winning Listies have been touring the world and doing shows for literally gazillions of kidults - that's kids and their adults. Now it's Tamworth's turn!
Make Some Noise is a comedy concert for humans aged four to 400. Join the maestros of mirth Rich and Matt, as they belt out a bunch of songs with the LOLs turned up to 11.
This is a party for your ears and both of them are invited!
Please note: Some sudden loud noises, lasers and smoke effects and dads dancing. Recommended for ages four to 400 (dinosaurs allowed).
We have a fantastic school holiday family deal! A family of 4* for only $60 (*Must include one adult.)
There are two shows only at the Capitol Theatre on Tuesday, July 16, at 11am and 1.30pm.
Sensorium Theatre - Australia's only theatre company making work specifically designed for young audiences with disability and their friends - invites children to roll the dice and set out along a safe, exhilarating pathway into the unknown.
Inside a giant puzzle-box of illusions, kooky-carnival friends with magic in their pockets lead audiences into an immersive multi-sensory wonderland of fantastical large scale projections, strange delights and infectious live music.
Every child's curiosity is celebrated and rewarded with wondrous surprises.
Wonderbox is a multi-sensory immersive theatre performance created with and for children and young people with disability, and their family and friends.
All performances of Wonderbox are relaxed, with audiences invited to sit or move around freely within the performance space and adjacent chill out zone.
Due to the format of the show, only the participating young people are required to purchase a ticket. Each young person may bring one carer free of charge.
Please contact the Capitol Theatre if you would like to know more about this wonderful performance.
Wonderbox is at Tamworth Town Hall Saturday, August 31 at 10am and 1pm.
A place to keep the most precious of things. A place to embrace the awe and wonder of nature.
ARC presents intimate, magical encounters with rare and vulnerable species, raising important questions about our collective and individual relationship with nature and loss.
Showcasing exquisite puppetry, an enigmatic host, audience interaction and a world of rare and exotic animals, ARC is a profound experience that embraces the natural world and the creatures that cohabit this place we call Earth.
Recommended for ages five and up this magical performance is on at the Capitol Theatre Tuesday, September 3, at 6pm.
To book for these and many more shows available at Entertainment Venues, either book online at entertainmentvenues.com.au or call Capitol Theatre Box Office on 67675200.
