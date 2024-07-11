The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity
What's on

'Wonderbox': a multi-sensory immersive theatre performance

By Theatre Talk
July 11 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wonderbox is a multi-sensory immersive theatre performance created with and for children and young people with a disability, and their family and friends. Catch it at the Tamworth Town Hall on Saturday, August 31. Picture supplied
Wonderbox is a multi-sensory immersive theatre performance created with and for children and young people with a disability, and their family and friends. Catch it at the Tamworth Town Hall on Saturday, August 31. Picture supplied

With the school holidays well underway let's have a look at the fun, family friendly shows we have coming in the next couple of months and one during the school holidays.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.