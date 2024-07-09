The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Council

'Absolute overkill': Residents want proof Ray Walsh House was unsalvageable

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
July 10 2024 - 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With an extensive background in real estate, Marie Fenn says she's very concerned by the action council has taken regarding Ray Walsh House. Picture by Peter Hardin
With an extensive background in real estate, Marie Fenn says she's very concerned by the action council has taken regarding Ray Walsh House. Picture by Peter Hardin

Concerned Tamworth resident Marie Fenn has been digging up the dirt on the asbestos situation at Ray Walsh House, and she doesn't like what she's found.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.