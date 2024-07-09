Just how bad is the asbestos situation in Ray Walsh House?

Let's see what is making news this fine and mostly sunny Wednesday morning ....
Jonathan Hawes does a deep dive into the asbestos situation in Ray Walsh House with concerned Tamworth resident Marie Fenn, who does not like what she's found.
As of Friday, July 12, Brendan Moylan takes over as the new Member for Northern Tablelands. Lydia Roberts takes a look at the final vote tally from June 22 by-election.
In the first of our local election candidate profiles, Jonathan Hawes catches up with incumbent councillor Mark Rodda to find out what he wants to prioritise should he be returned to Tamworth Regional Council in September.
Rachel Clark jumped at the chance to meet the newest 'recutes' at Tamworth's Rural Fire Service control centre. Cavoodles Lucy and Winston have quickly become the unit's most popular teams members. Everyone say: Awwww
In today's sport, Year 12 Farrer student Callum Cocking tells Zac Lowe he's unsure about what comes next in life, other than he loves rugby league, and playing for Dungowan Cowboys.
