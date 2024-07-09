Council forced to delay its annual volunteering expo until November

Potential volunteers take note: Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) had been forced to postpone it's annual MyTRC Volunteer Connect Exhibition until November.
Originally scheduled for Sunday, July 14, at the Tamworth Town Hall, TRC announced on Monday it had had to postpone the event.
In a statement to the Leader, a council spokesperson said: "Unfortunately due to unforeseen staff circumstances we have had to make the decision to postpone the MyTRC Volunteer Connect event this weekend".
"The event will be rescheduled for November this year."
The annual exhibition serves as a one-stop-shop for those who have an interest in volunteering in the community to learn more about the opportunities available across the Tamworth region.
It usually attracts between 15 and 25 organisations ranging from charities to local community services such as information centres and museums.
The heartbeat of any community, those seeking volunteering opportunities in the meantime can check out the Volunteer Connect page on the TRC website.
Opportunities currently available include assisting at the Tamworth, Manilla and Nundle information centres, Marsupial Park, council's animal shelter, Moonbi and Tamworth Powerstation museums and various charity shops, court support officer, female officer for the Tamworth squadron of the Australian Air League, Meals on Wheels drivers and Aged Care Volunteer Visitors Scheme Volunteers.
