Council elections: Greens bring out the big guns and take aim at rates

It may be their first time on the ballot, but the Greens' Tamworth branch isn't pulling any punches as the September local government election approaches.
During a press conference in Bicentennial Park on Tuesday morning, the Greens party candidates for local government decried Tamworth Regional Council's (TRC) recent decision to implement the first part of a two-year 36.3 per cent rate rise, known as a Special Rate Variation.
"Our position is that such a large rate rise in such a short period of time isn't in the best interest of residents given that the country is going through a cost of living crisis," lead candidate Ryan Brooke said.
The message from Mr Brooke and his fellow candidate Gemma-Lea Tormie was amplified by Greens NSW spokesperson for Local Government, Dr Amanda Cohn.
Dr Cohn said she's been in Tamworth to speak with local residents about their concerns over TRC's approach - and response - to community consultation.
"When it comes to the Special Rate Variation in particular a key element of that is genuine community consultation," she said.
"The community needs to be brought along the journey with the council to understand exactly why it's needed and what it's going to fund moving forward ... there's concern here in Tamworth that that hasn't been done as best as it could have."
At a local level, Mr Brooke said he would've wanted to see other options explored and accused TRC of not listening to residents during community consultation.
He pointed to projects like the Tamworth Regional Skywalk and the $45 million Tamworth Regional Aquatics Centre as examples of "vanity projects" that could've been shelved temporarily to save council's budget.
"In the current makeup of council it seems there's two current councillors open to exploring options. We need to get that number up to a majority of councillors," Mr Brooke said.
"We hope that after September we can contribute to those numbers and bring council back to the table to see if there's any intervention we can do to stop the other half of the rate rise drop next year."
As for the state government, Dr Cohn said there are many changes that need to be made to the ways in which local governments are funded.
"I'm part of the inquiry into the financial sustainability of local government, and what we've heard loud and clear across NSW is that state and federal governments are setting local councils up to fail," she said.
"The state government keeps giving more and more responsibility to local councils without actually giving them funding."
She said the changes she'd like to see implemented include making the way rates are calculated more equitable, tightening rate exemption loopholes, and getting developers to pay more.
"I think we really need to be looking at developer contributions, particularly in growing communities. Some of those contributions haven't been indexed in decades," Dr Cohn said.
