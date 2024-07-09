The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity
Good News

Meet the cutest new recruits at Tamworth's Rural Fire Service control centre

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
July 9 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth District RFS officer and dog owner, Phillip Brunsdon with the two re-cutes Winston and Lucy. Picture by Peter Hardin
Tamworth District RFS officer and dog owner, Phillip Brunsdon with the two re-cutes Winston and Lucy. Picture by Peter Hardin

Tamworth Rural Fire Service (RFS) District has hired two new re-cutes, Lucy and Winston.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel, a former Sydney-sider turned country journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, covers education, Gunnedah and Liverpool Plains councils, and renewable energy. Be sure to say g'day: rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.