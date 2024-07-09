Meet the cutest new recruits at Tamworth's Rural Fire Service control centre

Tamworth Rural Fire Service (RFS) District has hired two new re-cutes, Lucy and Winston.
The two 11-week-old cavoodles have quickly become the unit's most popular team members, as they take on the important tasks of paw-trolling the control centre, sleeping 10 hours a day, and bringing smiles to the RFS firefighters and workers.
Tamworth District RFS officer and dog owner, Phillip Brunsdon, said both brighten up everyone's day when they see the puppies running around.
"They are my own personal dogs, but they have sort of become unofficial therapy dogs for the team," he said.
"About 12-months ago, we had a therapy dog who was here, but she left. I got Lucy and Winston and everyone seems to enjoy them."
The team finds them "fun, cute, and cuddly," Mr Brunsdon said.
The brother and sister team bring different strengths to their responsibilities.
Out of the two, Winston is more calm and quiet, while Lucy is a lot more outgoing and always seems to have an abundance of energy.
Mr Brundson said they are the polar opposites of each other but enjoy getting up to mischief around the office together.
"Whenever I come into the office without them, the first question I get is, 'Where are the puppies?'" he said.
Rural Fire Service District Inspector Bronwyn Waters said the two puppies are welcomed additions to the team.
