Rams escape with the points in physical fixture against Robb

The match-up between Robb College and the Walcha Rams was undoubtedly the game to watch in the 10th round of the New England Rugby Union competition.
And it certainly lived up to expectations.
There was a finals-feel about the game between the ever-improving student side and the returnees to the New England fold.
The physicality was on from the get-go and it was Robb who drew the first blood with Ryan Neill crossing out wide.
At the other end, Sam Lomax's attempt at a penalty goal saw the Rams miss out on getting on the board.
Then the Walcha side conceded back-to-back penalties and were their own worst enemy with the ball in-hand.
Robb capitalised on that with Archie Cudmore diving spectacularly for a try and then Hamish Cannington nailed the sideline conversion for the students to hold a 12-nil lead.
But Walcha clawed their way back through Ed Cordingley.
He crossed near the posts just before half time with Lomax landing the extras for a 12-7 deficit.
The second stanza was as brutal as the first.
It took 20 minutes for the first points to be posted, via Lomax penalty goal.
Neither side relented and eventually Walcha were awarded another penalty within striking distance and Lomax slotted it.
The visitors were in front 13-12 and it remained that way until the full-time whistle blew.
Rams coach Lachy Fletcher admitted they got away with that one.
"That was probably one of the most physical games we have had this year," he said.
"Robb might have been on top there for 60 per cent of it, I reckon."
But sometimes good sides just find a way to win.
"We have got a good game winners here who just grind it out," Fletcher said.
"It wasn't the prettiest win but."
The Rams were missing "a few old heads" but one thing is for sure - they won't be taking Robb lightly the next time they square up.
"Hats off to Robb," Fletcher said.
"They have definitely improved from the first round and it is shaping up to be a good comp.
"Could be a taste of what might be to come."
