Central North stats, results and tables: Get the latest following Round 13

Round 13 of the Central North competition is done and dusted. Here's how the round unfolded and the latest on how things stand with five rounds of the regular season remaining.
RESULTS
Moree Bulls 40 (A. Ravuvu, J. Bailey, M. Adams (2), L.Elworthy, A. Roseby tries; B. Williams (5) cons) d Gunnedah Red Devils 0.
Quirindi Lions 45 (N. Hooley, T. Clare (3), D. Calavassy, M. Evans, B. Swain tries; T. Clare (5) cons) d Inverell Highlanders 29 (P. Maea (2), H. King, H. Barnett, T. Barnwell tries; H. King (2) cons).
Narrabri Blue Boars 36 (C Radford (2), W Turner, W Ciesolka, W McDonnell, T Nichols tries; T Nichols (3) cons) d Scone Brumbies 17 (Z Miller 2, R Thew tries; D Moore con).
Narrabri Blue Boars 31 (Pen try, T. Baker, L. Mair, K. Hatfield , M. Creighton tries; M. Bradshaw (2) cons) d Scone Brumbies 14 (D. Whitney (2) tries; J. Ranse (2) cons).
Quirindi Lions 37 (E.Vinson, J. Gavin, T. Moore, T. Fuller, S. Sawyer, J. Lee-Warner, J. Gillies tries; J. Paterson con) d Inverell Highlanders 20 (T. Senacakau (3), I. Bera tries).
Moree Bulls 64 (R. Carroll (2), J. Ticehurst, A. Roseby, G. Sinclair, B. Whibley, C. Campbell, C. McIlveen (2), C. Wilks tries; C. McIlveen (7) cons) d Gunnedah Red Devils 19 (Pen try; M. Hannay, H. Hockings tries; N. Harris con).
Pirates 43 (R.Ralulu, H. McLaren, J. Cakacaka, I. Moxon (2), J. Komaitoga, L. Bulivou tries; J. Trappel (4) cons) d Barraba Rams 7 (J. Ward try; L. Mack con).
TOP PERFORMERS
Pirates 15 (J. Simpson, N. Robinson, S.McCulloch tries) d Barraba Rams 0.
Narrabri Blue Boars 39 (P.Cox (2), S. Maunder (4), S. McFarland tries; B. Cruickshank (2) cons) d Scone Brumbies 5 (C. Etheridge try).
Gunnedah Red Devils 31 (H. Ford (4), A. Ranamalo tries; P. Lawrence (3) cons) d Moree Bulls 17 (A. Marchand, C. Brazel, K. Hinton tries; L. Appleby con).
