Police seek missing man, 51, last seen on Sunday evening in Moonbi

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Moonbi, in the state's north.
Ian Smyth, aged 51, was last seen at a home on the New England Gully Road, Moonbi, about 21 kilometres north-east of Tamworth, about 8.30pm on Sunday, July 7.
Family members alerted Oxley Police when he could not be located, and officers commenced inquiries into Mr Smyth's whereabouts.
Police and family hold serious concerns for Mr Smyth's welfare as he lives with medical conditions which require medication.
Mr Smyth is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 175 centimetres tall with medium build, light brown hair and hazel eyes.
He is known to frequent Tamworth and Gunnedah areas.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to contact Tamworth police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Oxley Police remind the public not to report information using the NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.