Police

Police seek missing man, 51, last seen on Sunday evening in Moonbi

By Emma Downey
Updated July 9 2024 - 10:59am, first published 10:30am
Missing: Ian Smyth was last seen at a home on the New England Gully Road, Moonbi, about 8.30pm on Sunday, July 7. Picture supplied by NSW Police
Missing: Ian Smyth was last seen at a home on the New England Gully Road, Moonbi, about 8.30pm on Sunday, July 7. Picture supplied by NSW Police

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Moonbi, in the state's north.

