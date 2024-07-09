Plenty of pickers' picked up bargains at Piallamore's annual market day

The Piallamore Pickers' Market Day celebrated its 10-year anniversary on Sunday, July 7, with up to 80 stall holders and hundreds of visitors keen to snap up a bargain or try some local food.
Piallamore Recreation Reserve Committee chairperson Mark Stass described the day as a "great success".
"The days had a relaxing, casual atmosphere - everybody was enjoying themselves," he said.
Stallholders provided a wide range of goods, including arts and craft, bric-a-brac, toys, plants, handmade goods, and farm displays.
Mr Stass said the food was a highlight of the day, with the selection including: barista-made coffee, Vietnamese dumplings, country cakes, Devonshire teas, jams, honey and sausage sizzle.
The stallholders this year included a couple of young entrepreneurs who set up a remote-control car track, hoping to interest other young car enthusiasts to have a try.
The annual event is held in the first Sunday in July, charging a gold coin entry fee.
Mr Stass said all proceeds were used to maintain the Piallamore reserve, which includes an historic school building and tennis courts and visitor facilities.
