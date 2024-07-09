A testament to hard work: Callum Cocking figures out his direction

Like many in Year 12, Callum Cocking is trying to figure out where life will take him post-high school.
The Farrer student is unsure exactly what he wants to do next. For now, he told the Leader, he is simply focused on trying to finish his study with the best grades he can get.
But he knows two things for certain: he loves rugby league, and he loves playing for the Dungowan Cowboys.
Cocking is in his second year with the club's under 18s side, and has not taken long to impress coach Damien Allan with his contributions to their unbeaten start to the year.
"He's improved in every game," Allan said.
"I'm just trying to teach him a few things for when he gets into grade next year. Cal deserves [some recognition]."
The product of Manilla contributed a try in the Cowboys' 33-18 victory over the North Tamworth Bears on Saturday at the Dungowan Showground.
It was a "tough game", Cocking said, in which the visitors even held the lead at one point.
"We're pretty happy with that win, they're a good side," he said.
Leading into the game, Allan knew that the Bears would pose a serious threat in spite of what their results would suggest.
His message to the players throughout the game was to stay calm and trust their processes. It worked, and earned them an arduous win with no bench.
"North Tamworth are a tough side, they've improved a lot from the first two games we played," Allan said.
"It was about trusting the process. Make our tackles, do what we need to do, take it up the middle and get to a kick - just keep it calm, really."
A softly spoken young man, Cocking has enjoyed the challenge of stepping up to a senior role in the side this year.
He even played a part in pulling the team together, when he spoke to several of his Farrer teammates prior to the season and encouraged them to sign on with Dungowan.
But he knows he still has much to learn ahead of a move into the senior sides next year, so he is soaking up the knowledge from his more experienced teammates.
"I've got to lead from the front, and show the other boys an example," Cocking said.
"The senior boys are helpful, they make it pretty easy for me."
