Why will council support a housing project despite compliance violations?

Despite some compliance violations, Jonathan Hawes reports it looks like a luxury housing project is still set to gain Tamworth Regional Council support.
Rachel Clark discovers the popularity of Tamworth as a real estate hot spot is also giving smaller surround towns a real estate boost.
Police have charged a fourth man in relation to the assault last week near a Gunnedah Supermarket, when two men were injured.
A magistrate has described a 41-year-old West Tamworth man as a "contradiction" when sentencing him for driving offences reports Emma Downey.
Finally, in sport Zac Lowe catches up with Sophie Pezzuto who has helped the Dungown Cowgirls rally for the club's Ladies Day fundraiser in support of breast cancer research.
