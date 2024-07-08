Growth in Tamworth's real estate market gives small regional towns a boost

As the Tamworth region becomes more of a real estate hot spot, it has not only boosted the popularity of the outer suburbs, but brought life back to the smaller surrounding towns.
Tamworth-based real estate agents say the combination of affordability and lifestyle is what is attracting home buyers to both these areas.
A new proposal to subdivide 133 Bowdens Lane into 40 residential lots in Moore Creek highlights the growing demand for these suburbs.
Southwell Property Director Stuart Southwell said the outlying suburb of Moore Creek had developed very well in the past five years.
"As a suburb matures, tree heights increase, neighbourhoods and demographics settle in and a community forms," he said.
"The community aspect of Moore Creek, I believe, is one of its hidden benefits and everyone comments about the quality of their neighbours and pride in their street."
Since 2019 Moore Creek has been flagged as a "growth corridor", as part of Tamworth Regional Council Blueprint 100 to increase the region's population to 100,000 people.
Mr Southwell said over the next few years, more subdivided lots would pop up in these growing suburbs.
"Tamworth is a relatively affordable place to own and live in comparison to our cousins in the metro/coastal areas," he said.
"I would be surprised if every sheep paddock between the Moore Creek watercourse and the Peel is not in some stage of planning for future development, given the rate at which Tamworth is growing."
The "rising tide of Tamworth's residential market" has also benefited smaller surrounding towns, such as Kootingal, Manilla, and Werris Creek.
PDR Tamworth Licence Real Estate Agent Rebecca Creighton-Clarke said home buyers could get more "bang for their buck" in the small regional towns if Tamworth was out of their price bracket.
"In these smaller regional towns, people can get a lot more for their money," she said.
Ms Creighton-Clarke said people could get a bigger block of land.
"It is also a lot of lifestyle, as they can enjoy those country town vibes, but they are only 20 minutes from Tamworth."
The flow-on effect in these smaller towns has also helped to bring back economic opportunities and vibrancy to the communities.
"I have started to notice old shop fronts that sat empty for years have new businesses in them," Ms Creighton-Clarke said.
"It has helped revive these little towns that were considered 'dying' a decade ago, because everyone wanted to be in Tamworth.
"It is expanding our region and bringing some life back into it."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.