Fourth man also charged over alleged assault outside a Gunnedah supermarket

A fourth man has been charged following an investigation into an alleged assault outside a Gunnedah supermarket in the town's central business area.
Police were told the four men followed the man to his car where they allegedly assaulted him before producing a large hunting knife.
The man's brother, who was waiting in the car, attempted to intervene and was also allegedly knocked to the ground and kicked multiple times.
The group left a short time later, and the two men attended Tamworth Police Station to make a report.
Three men, aged 18, 19 and 23, were arrested by police and charged last week, and remain before the courts.
Following further inquiries, on Friday, July 5, a 22-year-old man attended Gunnedah Police Station about 9.20am, and was charged with common assault, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company of other(s).
The man was given conditional bail to appear at Gunnedah Local Court on Tuesday, August 6.
Police will allege in court the men are not known to each other.
Police inquiries continue into the matter.
