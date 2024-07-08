The Northern Daily Leader
Police

Fourth man also charged over alleged assault outside a Gunnedah supermarket

By Emma Downey
July 8 2024 - 4:30pm
A fourth man has been charged following an investigation into an alleged assault outside a Gunnedah supermarket in the town's central business area.

