Tamworthian's were drawn to mediums, healers, and tarot card readers.

The Tamworth Service Club was buzzing with energy as psychics, healers, and tarot card readers filled the halls over the weekend.
Tamworthian's immersed themselves in the world of holistic wellness and spiritual discovery at the first Tamworth Mind, Body, and Soul Festival that was held from Saturday, July 6, to Sunday, July 7.
The festival organiser and Newcastle-based psychic medium, Meg Evans, said she was blown away with the crowds that were drawn to the festival.
"We had so many different modalities," she said.
"We had sound healing, reiki, energy healers, and such a variety of different modalities, and we saw people open their hearts to something that is a little bit different and an alternative form of healing."
One of the main highlights of the two-day festival was the Conversations with Spirit show, which featured the abilities of mediums Linda Usope and The Psychic Pinup.
The two-talented psychics broke down the barriers between the physical and spiritual worlds to connect audience members to loved ones who have gone to the next life.
Ms Evans said these alternative practices have become more mainstream than ever before.
"People are looking for answers; they are looking for more," she said.
"They want to explore different avenues to open their minds or facilitate change within themselves."
Ms Evans said this would not be the last time for the festival in Tamworth, as she hoped to host another event next year.
