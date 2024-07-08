The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business
Property

Luxury housing project to gain council support despite compliance violations

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
July 8 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Majestic Tamworth is set for construction in a neighbourhood next to Tamworth's Longyard Golf Course. Three homes are nearing completion, but a report to council reveals they were built without approval. Picture by Peter Hardin
Majestic Tamworth is set for construction in a neighbourhood next to Tamworth's Longyard Golf Course. Three homes are nearing completion, but a report to council reveals they were built without approval. Picture by Peter Hardin

Tamworth council is being asked to support a luxury housing project in Hillvue despite more than 18 months of construction work starting without approval.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.