Luxury housing project to gain council support despite compliance violations

Tamworth council is being asked to support a luxury housing project in Hillvue despite more than 18 months of construction work starting without approval.
At its upcoming meeting on Tuesday, councillors will consider a report seeking Tamworth Regional Council's (TRC) endorsement of a "Section 82 objection" which would allow construction of dwellings on-site at 7 Longyard Drive.
Majestic Tamworth's original plan was to build the houses entirely off-site and transport them for installation. Its new plan involves a mix of on-site building with movable components.
The new construction method is expected to make construction times shorter, improve the quality of finish to the homes, and make continuity of work easier for sub-trades, according to the developer.
"The section 82 objection will provide many benefits to the Tamworth and surrounding community, including enabling a more streamlined, efficient construction process," Majestic Tamworth developer Bob Andersen said.
But the report going to councillors describes several incidents in which the development failed to navigate state and local government red tape.
The report also gives insight into why the "lifestyle community" missed its goal of opening in mid-2023.
"In November 2022, council officers became aware that infrastructure works for servicing the site had already commenced without the appropriate approvals in place or inspections carried out," the report says.
The report says TRC didn't have enough information to grant a water, sewer, and drainage approval and issued a stop work order on January 13, 2023.
The initial issue was resolved 10 months later, in November, when "retrospective certification documentation" was supplied for the already-completed plumbing and draining.
But soon after there was another problem.
"In January 2024, council became aware of construction work having commenced on three dwelling sites without obtaining any approvals," the report says.
"It was discovered that Lots 44, 47 and 48 had partially manufactured dwellings on site, through a combination of manufactured buildings constructed off site, then craned to each respective site along with concrete slabs poured on site and connected to the manufactured components to create the dwelling."
The report goes on to say that council's support for the Section 82 objection lodged by the developer will not apply to the existing dwellings.
"This also provides context as to the reasons for the delays experienced with this development," the report says.
A spokesperson for TRC said the developer has not been fined for noncompliance "however this option remains available to council".
"Council became aware of the existing houses on the site during routine inspections in close proximity to the site," the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said TRC has "a number of internal processes and procedures" to ensure developers stick to the rules including scheduled inspections and random spot checks.
Majestic Lifestyle Resorts told the Leader the project has a Development Approval and a Construction Certificate as required, and the report going to councillors is a "simple procedural matter".
