'I'm just taking it as it comes': Piper's laidback approach to her breakout year

12 months ago, Piper Rankmore held modest aspirations for her future.
In the midst of another successful season for the Gunnedah Bulldogs, she was also playing for the Gunnedah Red Devils and working three jobs.
She did all this with a vague goal in mind: to travel in 2024.
That, however, was waylaid when she decided to trial for the Greater Northern Tigers late last year, for the first time in several seasons.
"I wasn't focused on tackle, because I'd done my shoulder and had a reconstruction," Rankmore said.
"I took a few years off, and then got back into union and decided my shoulder was holding up pretty well, so I got back into league, too."
The 23-year-old shone for the Tigers, and earned a place in the Country NSW side that was announced following the conclusion of the Country Championships.
Rankmore was "very shocked" to receive that call.
She helped the Country NSW women to an unbeaten run at the National Championships, where they defeated the likes of Papua New Guinea, the Australian Defence Force, South Australia, and New Zealand.
"Playing at that level was great," Rankmore said.
"I love playing at levels like that, and any chance I get playing with teams in those competitions. You bring back so much knowledge and skill."
But that was only the beginning. Raymond Terrace had also been put in touch with Rankmore about the possibility of playing in the Newcastle competition this year.
She said yes, hungry for more rugby league experience.
But in doing so, she had to break the unfortunate news to the Bulldogs and the Red Devils that she would not be able to play for them in 2024.
"There's no way I thought I'd be juggling all this," Rankmore said.
"When they asked, I said I'd be committing 100 per cent to Raymond Terrace. I came and told Jacqui [Jones, Bulldogs coach] that I'm not playing, and I went and told Gunnedah Rugby 'Sorry guys, I'm out'.
"But somehow I've still ended up playing for both of them."
Off the strength of her form in local union, she was subsequently selected for the Central North team which competed in the June long weekend Country Championships.
Her performances there earned her a second call-up to the Country NSW Rugby Union squad.
So, in summary, Rankmore has donned the jerseys of the Bulldogs, Red Devils, Raymond Terrace, Greater Northern Tigers, and Central North this year, and will pull on her second NSW Country strip in a couple of months' time.
Did any part of her expect this leading into the year?
"Definitely not," Rankmore said.
But the young woman has no specific dreams of NRLW or Super W glory. "There's no way I'd say no" to further opportunity, she said, but "I'm not hunting it".
"I'm just taking it as it comes."
While it has been a hectic period for Rankmore, the young woman seems to thrive when her schedule is packed.
"Playing consistently and going from Northern Tigers to Country Rugby League, then going through to Raymond Terrace ... the way it's flowed without breaks is what's been good," she said.
"It's definitely helped my level of play."
